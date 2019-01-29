A gold chain valued at $4,000 was reported stolen from a purse at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 12 from a residence in the 5900 block of Tarrin Court.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* A 44-year-old Westerville man received a criminal citation for a violation of criminal trespass and was issued a date to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court after a resident in the 5300 block of Roscommon Road at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 told police the man had violated a criminal trespass warning issued by Dublin police.

* Two hundred dollars in cash was reported stolen at 12:54 a.m. Jan. 11 from a business in the 4300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Fraud was reported Jan. 11 in the 6200 block of Hampton Place.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Metro Place North. A 26-year-old man also was charged with marijuana drug abuse the same day in the same block.

* A 24-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Jan. 11 in the 200 block of West Bridge Street.