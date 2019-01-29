This summer, sensors to measure air quality could be up and running in the city of Dublin.

The project involves a partnership between Ohio State University, the city of Dublin and Dublin City Schools, said Craig Heath, director of secondary education with the school district.

Students from the information technology and engineering academies in the Experiential Learning Academies program at Dublin's Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway will participate in the project, Heath said.

"This gives our students an authentic learning experience where they're actually studying a community issue," Heath said.

The school district will compensate at a two-year total cost not to exceed $13,750 two OSU professors, Ayaz Hyder and Andy May, for their help, according to a Dec. 21 memo to Dublin board of education members.

The plan is to start with 25 sensors that could go along the U.S. Route 33 corridor in Dublin, as well as in city parks and school district buildings, Heath said. The project would use a technical device known as a "Raspberry Pi," that will be used as a data collection source for the units.

Alex Herridge, an 18-year-old senior at Dublin Coffman High School, said he frequently works with the Raspberry Pi devices within the IT Academy at Emerald Campus. The device provides access to the internet, can run applications and is more convenient to use than a desktop computer.

"It would just be overkill to use anything bigger," he said.

The air-quality units would be about the size of a shoe box and include three sensors for measuring carbon monoxide, ozone and nitrogen dioxide, said May, an assistant professor of civil, environmental and geodetic engineering in OSU's College of Engineering. A fourth sensor also would measure particulate matter in the air, such as dust, pollen or smoke from a combustion source.

"It's all going to be bundled together in one package," May said.

While the sensors initially would tie into power sources at buildings, future iterations could use solar power, May said.

May said the opportunity allows students to participate in solving a real-world problem.

The goal of the project is to get a better sense of Dublin's environmental health, said Hyder, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences and translational data analytics in the College of Public Health at Ohio State University.

Hyder said he hopes to be able to begin collecting data from the sensors by summer.

Once the sensors are up, they would remain in place, he said.

The sensors could help with a look at whether smart mobility vehicles along the U.S. Route 33 corridor are better for the environment than traditional vehicles, Hyder said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah