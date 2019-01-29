It's been a difficult few months for Tremont Elementary School first-grade teacher Pam Bergen, who has watched her mother, Kathleen Maceyko, struggle with a loss of memory and other cognitive abilities related to dementia.

As she tries to come to grips with her mother's situation, she's decided to teach her first-grade students about dementia and Alzheimer's disease to help them -- even at such a young age -- understand the conditions and to develop coping skills.

By applying service-learning principles to those lessons, the students are being introduced to people with Alzheimer's disease and are attempting to provide them with some comfort and joy.

"I decided to teach about this subject because my mom has dementia and it has gotten significantly worse in a very short amount of time," Bergen said. "I feel helpless and this helps me feel productive.

"It is heavy, but there are many picture books geared toward primary students -- and children enjoy anecdotes. This fits into studying a different culture, one that they may already be a part of with grandparents or great-grandparents."

She said a few of her students have grandparents affected by Alzheimer's. She's hopeful the lessons and experiences her students are having through the service-learning project will help them understand what their loved ones are facing, including their parents and siblings who also are affected.

"Empathy can be demonstrated at all ages," she said. "I want to expose my children to the diversity of human stages, to look at healthy habits both for mind and body, show empathy toward those unlike themselves, see a 'hole' or need and fill it the best a 6- or 7-year-old can."

She said the project helps students gain new or different perspectives and learn that "first-graders can make a difference in their community and bring joy."

Bergen invited Jason Abady, community engagement and support manager for the Central Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, to speak to her class Jan. 15.

Acknowledging the difficulties of discussing such a serious topic with such young children, Abady attempted to keep much of the discussion light.

He told the students purple stands for Alzheimer's awareness and that they support the cause when they wear the color.

He asked if any of them had ever forgotten a book at school, had difficulty with a math problem, struggled to tie their shoes, gotten lost, wanted to be by themselves for an hour or ever felt dizzy.

"Somebody with Alzheimer's, instead of just forgetting their book at school, they may forget their brother's or sister's name," he said. "Instead of not knowing how to do a math problem, they don't know how to read any more. They learned their whole life how to read and now they forget how to read.

"This is what somebody with Alzheimer's disease might face on a daily basis," he said. "Where we might have trouble with little things, somebody with Alzheimer's disease might have trouble with these big things, but that doesn't mean that they're any different from us."

Abady divided the students into groups and put them through exercises in which they handed an inflated ball to each other, one by one.

As the game went on, certain groups would be faced with challenges, such as standing on one foot or closing their eyes as they passed the ball.

Abady explained that those challenges are similar to what people with Alzheimer's face in attempting to complete tasks they had done throughout their lives.

At the end of his presentation, Abady asked students if they'd had experiences with people with Alzheimer's and what they'd done to try to help them.

One student said he gives frequent hugs to a grandmother suffering from the disease. Abady singled this out as a great example of how to give love, comfort and support to a person with Alzheimer's.

"Our goal as an organization is to raise awareness of this terrible disease, support the families that are fighting it and fund research so we can defeat the disease once and for all," he said. "Unfortunately, one in three seniors dies with some form of Alzheimer's or dementia.

"We chose to highlight Ms. Bergen's connection so that we can raise awareness and educate her students and the community on what Alzheimer's disease is and how we can fight it," Abady said. "Hopefully, our students were able to understand a little bit about how it affects people's memory and how it's not something that we can really control and that it's something that we really do have to come together and fight."

Abady's visit is one of several ways Bergen is hoping to educate her students about dementia and Alzheimer's.

She's also shared with them picture books about dementia and the class is partnering with the memory care wing at Orchard Lane at Danbury Senior Living, an assisted-living center on Snouffer Road in northwest Columbus. The students have made place mats for residents of the wing and plan to share gifts with them for Valentine's Day.

They also are working with Tremont music teacher Tino Benedetti to learn a song they will sing to the residents, and they're designing "fidget blankets" for the residents.

"Our final artifact will be fidget blankets that we will design after research and then the middle-school students from Jones and Hastings will sew them," Bergen said. "We will visit the facility in the spring and sing music from the 1940s and/or play games, do art together.

"We also want to raise awareness and teach what we learn about dementia to the rest of the first grade -- maybe beyond. In order to raise funds, we will create an event in honor of my mom where we get sponsors for a marathon game day. She loved games and cards when she was able to play."

Bergen said she hopes the project has an impact, even if fleeting, on the Orchard Lane residents.

She also hopes it will make lasting impressions on her students and the community.

"Exposing them this young to purposeful service and then teaching about it is part of our district mission statement," Bergen said. "They can make a difference and cover many standards in the process: reading, listening, speech, writing, math, social studies, music, tech and art, to name a few."

