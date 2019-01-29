For Gahanna City Council members, Jan. 28 was like a marathon without a finish line.

After painstaking debate about various proposed reductions to balance the city’s 2019 budget, council voted to postpone the appropriations vote until a special meeting set for 6:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Gahanna City Hall, 200 S. Hamilton Road.

Last night’s session started with a 6:30 p.m. special meeting, followed by a committee-of-the-whole meeting and eventually a finance committee meeting before members finally reconvened the special meeting about 10:45 p.m.

Council member Brian Larick requested that the administration revise the budget to reflect a defunding of four full-time positions -- the parks and recreation director, the city administrator, the economic-development manager and the city forester -- beginning June 1 instead of what was proposed as a 60-day exit package beginning April 1.

Larick also asked his council colleagues if they would support changing the city’s current income-tax credit from 83.33 percent to 100 percent beginning July 1. Gahanna’s 1.5 percent income-tax rate has an 83.33 percent credit applied to the lesser of the tax paid to another municipality or the tax imposed by the city.

Larick asked if council would consider placing an income-tax issue on the May ballot.

“It’s the only way to bring the city to a viable path,” Larick said.

Council president Brian Metzbower said a lot of work remains, but he supports putting an issue back on the ballot.

Council member Michael Schnetzer said he would give it “honest consideration.”

Council member Stephen Renner said he thinks Larick’s suggestion is a positive development. He said he has faith in the people of Gahanna.

Council member Jamie Leeseberg was the only council member to expressed doubts.

“I don’t believe the sentiment has changed,” he said. “I’m exhausted. This needs to be driven by the people who are affected by it. For those who want another crack of it, I wish you the best of luck.”

City attorney Shane Ewald said he would need the legislation by Feb. 4 for a May ballot issue, and he said language about changing the tax credit could be on the ballot along with a proposed income-tax increase as long as it’s contained in the ordinance.

Larick said the 2019 budget would shorten the pool season, closing the city’s pools in August. Typically, one has remained opened later, he said. The proposed budget also reflects a reduction in pool hours by one hour a day.

It also includes a salary freeze for unclassified staff and a reduction in the marketing manager’s hours, according to Larick.

“It does maintain pools for 2019,” he said. “It does maintain the senior center, does maintain (some) camps, some street repair. It isn’t perfect. In the realm of what can be accomplished, it’s reasonable but painful.”

Metzbower urged council to pass a budget that doesn’t strike the parks-and-recreation and administrator positions.

Council member Karen Angelou said the city can’t put a Band-Aid where surgery is needed.

“I wish we could slow down a bit,” she said. “This has been very painful to me. I’ve lost sleep over it. We all have. We’re trying to make good things happen with not so much to make it happen.”

Previous story

Gahanna's 2019 budget: Talk of cuts, credit reduction stirs reaction

The latest proposal for cuts to Gahanna's 2019 budget includes eliminating the city administrator and parks and recreation director positions.

The proposed budget are expected to be discussed and voted on by council members during a committee meeting tonight, Jan. 28. Check back for updates after tonight's meeting.

Mayor Tom Kneeland noted in a Jan. 19 document sent to council that the administration recommends providing full-time employees affected by the current proposed layoff with a 60-day exit package.

He said defunding the city administrator position, held by Dottie Franey since May 21, 2018, would require duties to be reassigned to other staff members, and those that can't be reassigned would either be covered by him, contracted with an outside firm or placed on hold.

Franey began her career with Gahanna in 1992. She was promoted to deputy director of public service in 2002 and named director of public service in 2011.

Jeff Barr has served as Gahanna's parks and recreation director since Jan. 10, 2017. He previously worked as Gahanna's deputy director of parks and recreation for a year and a half.

The proposed budget also includes laying off or "defunding" part-time parks and recreation staff to save $110,000, closing subsidized camps, reducing pool hours and defunding the forestry foreman position.

The administration said any recommended part-time layoffs likely would occur Friday, Feb. 1.

Kneeland said the city is projecting a $2.9 million gap in funding this year.

"It has to do with the amount of revenue we receive today from income taxes not covering our expenses," he said. "With Issue 29 (last fall's income-tax proposal), the piece to keep in mind is 75 percent was going into capital maintenance, and another 25 percent was going to be used for operational expenses and further safety enhancements."

He said the city has used carryover funds to cover gaps in the past.

"Once it's gone, there's no revenue," he said. "It's purely about revenue not meeting our expenses."

Kneeland said he believes he provided council with a workable budget in October 2018 that still would be valid and would give officials until January 2020 to make final adjustments based on any new revenue that might be added. Kneeland said all of the recent iterations of the budget that have been reviewed have been due to changes council is proposing, and the administration has been working on a recalculated budget document using council's data.

A third public hearing was held Jan. 22 regarding proposed legislation that would change the city's credit for tax paid to another municipality from 83.3 percent to 50 percent.

Gahanna's current income-tax rate of 1.5 percent has an 83.33 percent credit applied to whichever is smaller -- the tax paid to another municipality or the 1.5 percent tax paid to the city.

If the tax-credit amendment is approved, Councilman Brian Larick said, it would generate about $3.4 million after being in place for a full year, or about $2.5 million for three-quarters of a year.

Resident Paul Vandermeer told council Jan. 22 that he works in Columbus, and the change would raise his taxes by a significant amount.

He said he's against the change in the tax credit.

"One of the things I guess I was encouraged to hear is that you're not just looking to plant this on the backs of residents working in another city," Vandermeer said. "What I have heard is you're looking to cut or do something with other services."

He encouraged the city not to cut services.

"But as oftentimes school districts do, start charging fees for things," Vandermeer said. "I would hope City Council and the administration will work to instead of getting rid of services, maybe start charging fees for them."

Resident Mike Hroncich said he supported Issue 29 last fall.

But on Nov. 6, the majority of voters said no.

"The people of Gahanna have spoken now three times since 2013," Hroncich said. "They don't want to give the city additional tax revenue."

He said there's zero justification to decrease the tax credit, therefore increasing taxes on residents, just months after the voters rejected the tax increase.

Council President Brian Metzbower said there is a 60-day window before council can vote on the tax-credit legislation. That would take the vote to March 25.

"That's spring break," he said. "I won't be here. I would like it scheduled the first week in April. I don't feel holding such a vote when half the community is checked out or on vacation does anything to build the public trust.

"There's a great deal of challenge we're dealing with," Larick said. "I do believe all of us intend to minimize the impacts to the city, to the employees, to the services to what this city offers to citizens, and still continue to operate effectively."

