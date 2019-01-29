A man told Columbus police he was assaulted at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 500 block of South High Street.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the victim said he was in a fight with the suspect, who kicked his ribs and arm. The victim was transported to the hospital, reports said.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A man claimed he was assaulted at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 20 in his car at interstates 70 and 71.

The man said he was driving his roommate to work when that person began hitting him.

* A burglary occurred at the residence of a man who was in the hospital between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 700 block of South Front St.

Items stolen included a $400 digital safe, $2,000 cash, a $50 wallet, a debit card, miscellaneous pills and assorted paperwork.

The victim's daughter reported the the burglary to police.

* A woman claimed to be the victim of menacing at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 500 block of South High Street.

The victim said the suspect confronted her at work and threatned physical violence.

* Between 3 p.m. Jan. 21 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22, $200 was stolen from a residence in the first block of East Mithoff Street. Another $100 damage was done to the door during the burglary, reports stated.