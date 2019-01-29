Teachers represented by the Groveport Madison Local Education Association will receive annual pay raises of 2.75 percent for three years under terms of a contract agreement between the union and the board of education.

The new contract runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022. About 300 of the 424 members of the GMLEA met at the new high school at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 to hear the terms of the proposed agreement.

The board of education met that same evening to vote on the contract.

GMLEA president Joy Bock said that the agreement received a 99 percent passage rate among union members.

"It was nice to be treated professionally. It was a new vibe," Bock said. "It was quite a bright spot tonight to see members show up for a meeting so happy and proud to see that they know moving forward they have a solid contract, and they are prepared to work for the passage of a levy."

After the teachers association ratified the proposal, the school board quickly approved it by a 4-0 vote; member Chris Snyder was not able to attend the meeting.

Although the agreement did not change insurance or other benefits for teachers, it will increase the starting salary for a new teacher.

Beginning teachers will earn $40,467 compared to $37,401.

The new agreement includes "updated language" used to evaluate teachers and eliminates a step in the employee grievance process.

Superintendent Garilee Ogden classified negotiations as a "great experience" with "good teamwork on all sides."

"We identified issues that were most important to each side and we worked through them in a respectful and productive manner," Ogden said in a news release.

"In addition to the contract changes, I believe the agreement will help us to remain competitive in a very tight marketplace, giving us the ability to retain and attract high-quality teachers and other student-support professionals," she said.

The two sides began meeting in December. Board member Libby Gray said it was "very positive for the district to be able to settle that (contract) in such a short period of time."

Treasurer John Walsh said that district anticipated the pay raises in its five-year financial forecast.

