Live music, played in a library – and the performers won't get shushed? Yes, on all counts.

Bring friends and family and find out what makes Worthington Libraries' annual "February by the Fire" music series so popular. After all, what could be more relaxing at the end of a long winter week than to sit comfortably by a fire soaking up the sounds of some of central Ohio's most talented musicians?

The music series, coordinated in partnership with Jazz Arts Group, begins Friday, Feb. 1, with guitarist Peter Cary. A professional musician for 37 years, Cary has played a little bit of everything, from blues and rock to country and classical, even flamenco.

Although Donna Mogavero has been performing music in central Ohio for more than 30 years, her third "February by the Fire" concert will be Feb. 8. A singer and guitarist, she is perhaps best-known for her original music, and she has won several songwriting awards.

The library will welcome Matt Munhall on Feb. 15. Growing up with nine siblings, Munhall first turned to music for solitude. Now the pianist and composer has four CDs to his credit. His set list will include original songs as well as covers of those by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles and Ray Charles. The final performance of the 2019 season, slated Feb. 22, will showcase Dave Powers. For over 35 years, Powers has been a part of the Columbus music scene as a pianist, keyboardist and vocalist. His repertoire includes jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel and funk.

Sponsored by the Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries, the "February by the Fire" concerts will start at 4 p.m. at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.