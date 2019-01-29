The Old Worthington Partnership is launching a new monthly event series that combines a service opportunity with family-friendly activities.

Called Worthington First Wednesdays, the events will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month in Old Worthington.

Annina Parini, executive director of the partnership, said all shops would stay open late with live entertainment on the plaza outside Dewey's Pizza, 640 High St.

"This is something we've been hoping to do for awhile," she said.

Worthington-based COhatch, a startup co-working company, will provide financial and physical support for the events, said founder Matt Davis.

Each event would have a theme that is tied to a service project at one of COhatch's locations or its mobile workplace trailer called Mobi, Davis said.

Mobi, which was launched last summer, is a 1962 Airstream trailer that has been restored for the purpose of "impacting local communities," said Janet Brumfield, the founder of Ideal PR+ who manages public relations for COhatch.

Davis said COhatch leaders wanted to be involved with the event as a way to give back to the community and for the company to be more relevant.

"It helps create a new tradition in Worthington," he said.

Davis said he eventually wants to get COhatch's member base involved with the event to provide services for the community out of Mobi.

"COhatch has been successful because of the people of Worthington," he said.

The first event, "Cold Hands Warm Hearts," is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 6, and will feature a live carving of an ice sculpture on the Dewey's Pizza plaza.

Parini said all the First Wednesdays would be DORA events and would be free to attend.

Worthington's DORA, which stands for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, was approved in June 2017. It established boundaries for patrons to walk around with open containers of alcoholic beverages during specified times or events.

To-go cups with beverages will be available at one of seven DORA-approved establishments in Old Worthington, Parini said.

COhatch has two original Worthington locations: the Hardware Store at 659 High St. and the Library and the Madery at 752 High St.; two at Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus: the Pub at 1554 Polaris Parkway and the Hub at 1500 Polaris Parkway; and three others in various stages of development: the Newsstand at 18. E. William St. in Delaware, the Overlook at 1735 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington and the Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

To learn more about the First Wednesdays events or other dates, go to experienceworthington.com/worthington-1st-wednesdays.

