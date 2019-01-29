Pickerington city officials will seek to bolster security at several public buildings, a park and the city's swimming pool by installing new surveillance cameras this year.

Within the 2019 city budget approved by Pickerington City Council in December was a $36,000 line item for 24 surveillance cameras.

City Manager Frank Wiseman said it hasn't been determined when the cameras will be installed, but plans call for replacing surveillance equipment in Sycamore Park and at the Pickerington Community Pool.

Additionally, the cameras will be added to help monitor activities both inside and outside Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Road; building department headquarters, 51 E. Columbus St.; service department, 200 Hereford Drive; water department, 8995 Diley Road; and wastewater department, 525 Hill Road S.

"(These are) Axis IP cameras, which will tie in with our monitoring system," Wiseman said. "They are for security.

"There is a heightened sense of awareness of security needs, not from any one instance, just safety in general."

Parks and Recreation Director Becca Medinger said one camera will be replaced in Sycamore Park and two will be replaced at the city's pool. She said the existing cameras have been in place about six years, but the new equipment should provide better images.

"They're for security," Medinger said. "They're to make sure there's no vandalism.

"We've pulled videos from them before for (the Pickerington Police Department) to investigate things."

Wiseman said each department receiving cameras will help pay for the equipment.

There have not been significant security or vandalism issues at the facilities in recent years, but Wiseman said the cameras have assisted investigations of criminal activities when they occur at the sites and hey also serve as a deterrent to vandals, thieves and others who might have bad intentions.

"As with cameras in general, they provide a reactionary response to help determine what may have occurred and provide some insight into how to prevent a similar problem from happening again," he said.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate