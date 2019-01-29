Precautions are being taken after an unknown caller on Tuesday, Jan. 29, allegedly threatened staff members at Worthington Schools’ McCord Middle School, 1500 Hard Road in Columbus.

At 11:17 a.m. the caller made a comment to staff that sounded like “I’m going to shoot you up,” according to an email to parents from McCord principal Michael Kuri. The exact words of the message were unclear, the email said.

The Columbus Division of Police was contacted immediately and an additional presence has been requested as the investigation continues, according to the email.

District spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said no other schools in the district are affected, and all schedules and release times would continue as normal.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis, a Columbus police spokeswoman, said she wasn’t available to provide immediate comment.

