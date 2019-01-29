Bexley's leadership has new rules to follow when it comes to conduct in office.

In a 6-1 vote Jan. 22, Bexley City Council approved Ordinance 46-18, which adopts Rule 30 of the codified rules that govern council members' conduct in office.

The ordinance states: "In dealing with each other and members of the public, members should not make belligerent, personal, impertinent, slanderous, threatening, abusive, or disparaging comments. No shouting or physical actions that could be construed as threatening will be tolerated. Under no circumstances shall a member attempt to wrongfully influence, bully, coerce, manipulate, or intimidate another member or a member of the public.

"In hearing the public during meetings, every effort should be made to be fair and impartial in listening to testimony and comment while treating the speaker with civility," it states.

Mayor Ben Kessler said he drafted the ordinance in the summer of 2018 to reinforce Ordinance 13-18, the code of ethics and conduct ordinance that council adopted last August.

"By putting rule in code, there is no ambiguity," Kessler said. "It's not subject to what any given (city council) president might put on a rule of conduct or rules for the public."

When council passed Ordinance 13-18 last summer, Kessler said previously he signed his individual copy as it specifically applies to his position as mayor, but he did not sign the overarching legislation. Kessler said his decision not to sign that legislation was not to oppose the concept behind it, but rather to make a statement about the contentious way council debated it.

Councilman Tim Madison cast the sole dissenting vote against the new ordinance.

