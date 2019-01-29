Whitehall students will have the opportunity to learn about post-graduate opportunities and vocations at a career fair beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road.

At least 36 businesses and organizations are expected to attend, up from the 26 that took part in the school's first career fair last year, said Joyce Turnbull, a Chicago-area resident and 1969 graduate of Whitehall-Yearling High School who helped organize both last year's and this week's fairs.

The event has several new offerings, Turnbull said, including the addition of military organizations and extending the career fair to the public.

The fair also is being made available this year to students from Rosemore Middle School who will be bused to the high school, said Pam Glass, a transition coordinator at Whitehall-Yearling who is helping to organize the event.

The fair will be open to students from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and to the public from 3:30 to 6 p.m., Glass said.

"The career fair is meant to introduce our students to (post-graduate) employment opportunities and vocations available to them," Glass said.

A majority of the vendors and organizations are from Whitehall, with others from around central Ohio, Turnbull said.

They include Lane Aviation, the Wasserstrom Co., FedEx, the YMCA of Central Ohio, Heartland Bank, the Whitehall Division of Fire and Police, and the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Army.