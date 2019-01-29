A 65-year-old Dublin woman, who had been reported missing Jan. 25, has been found at her Dublin apartment, said Melanie Amato, a Dublin public-information officer.

Amato said Jane Berlin returned home on her own.

No other details were available.

Previous story:

A 65-year-old Dublin woman is missing, according to Melanie Amato, a Dublin public-information officer.

In a Jan. 28 news release Dublin police, issued an alert yesterday for Jane Berlin, who initially was reported missing Jan. 25.

Berlin was last seen in London, Ohio, Sunday afternoon, Jan. 27, when she was seeking directions back to Dublin, according to the news release.

She was wearing a black coat, a blue shirt and dark pants and driving a silver 2015 Volvo XC70. The vehicle’s license-plate number is GNJ8202.

Anyone with information about Berlin's whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Dublin Police Department at 614-889-1112.