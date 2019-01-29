An Upper Arlington woman reported her purse, money and several other items were stolen from her vehicle after she had left it unlocked outside a local bar and restaurant.

The 48-year-old woman said she was at an establishment in the 3100 block of Tremont Road at the Kingsdale Center between 6 and 7:20 p.m. Jan. 8. When she left, she discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stolen the items, which included her purse, valued at $150, three credit cards, $40 in cash and undisclosed personal identity papers.

Also reported stolen were $250 worth of "other personal effects," $30 in stereo equipment and $50 in vehicle accessories.

In other recent Upper Arlington police reports:

* An employee at a coffee shop in the 1300 block of West Lane Avenue reported an unknown person purchased a cup of coffee with a counterfeit $50 bill. The time and date of the incident were not provided.

* Employees at a business in the 5000 block of Horizon Drive reported someone attempted to gain entry between 4:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 by breaking a rear window. Nothing was reported stolen.

* Two men living at separate residences in the 1800 block of Westwood Avenue reported the delivery of unsolicited materials between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

* A 36-year-old Chicago man reported the theft of a suitcase valued at $225 and $500 worth of clothing from the Homewood Suites by Hilton, 1578 W. Lane Ave. between 4 and 6 p.m. Jan. 15.

* Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Scioto Country Club, 2196 Riverside Drive, at 11 p.m. Jan. 14. They reported finding "signs of forced entry and damages to the building," but no details or property damage amounts were provided.

* A 53-year-old Columbus man was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing after allegedly being found going through a woman's vehicle in the 2100 block of Northwest Boulevard at 1:43 a.m. Jan. 13.