As the famous African proverb states, "It takes a village to raise a child."

At Saint Mary School in German Village, we truly take these words to heart as we come together as a school and church community to help provide the best education possible for our students.

More than 315 students in preschool through eighth grade gather on our campus each day to learn and grow both academically and spiritually.

Our students come from diverse backgrounds, and yet we are united as a community by our desire to help all students reach their full potential.

Our teachers use project-based learning and service learning combined with a growth mindset to ensure all of our students make significant gains regardless of their skill levels when they enter.

The most important aspect of our school is our connection to the Catholic faith and our parish, Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

The iconic steeple of Saint Mary Church is known by all who live in and visit German Village.

This historic landmark is more than just a structure though; it is a welcoming community and haven for thousands of people who walk through its doors each year.

Because of recent construction, Mass has been held in our gymnasium, and we are anxiously awaiting the church's reopening in April of this year.

Each Friday morning, our students gather for Mass, regardless of their faith backgrounds. This opportunity helps to provide direction and purpose for their lives as they seek to know and love God more.

Being located in the heart of German Village provides many unique opportunities for our students.

Many of them are able to walk on the famous brick sidewalks from their homes to school, and our classes are able to participate in walking field trips to Schiller Park and nearby businesses throughout the year.

At the end of our school year, our whole school travels to Schiller Park for our annual Field Day which incorporates teamwork, physical fitness, and creativity in an engaging and enjoyable setting.

Our central location also provides us with the opportunity to come together as a community at least once a month for a special event.

Our annual Spaghetti Dinner, Right to Read Week Family Night, and Food Truck Festival are some of our favorites.

You and your family are welcome to join us in our mission to educate the hearts and minds of young learners.

For more information or ways to become involved, please visit stmaryschoolgv.org.

Kayla Walton, principal of Saint Mary School in German Village submitted the Village Notebook column.