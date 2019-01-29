Now that a levy to build and operate a Violet Township community center is headed to the May primary election ballot, the focus will shift to promoting its need.

The Violet Township trustees voted unanimously Jan. 23 to request the Fairfield County Board of Election put a 4.6-mill parks and recreation levy on the May 7 ballot.

If the levy is approved, it will provide revenue to finance construction and operation of a $46 million, two-story, 95,000-square-foot Violet Township community center, which would be built on 30 acres of donated land at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

Township Director of Operations John Eisel said the next step will be formulating a campaign for the levy's passage, which will be led by community members who endorse the project.

"A levy campaign committee will need to be formed to promote the levy," Eisel said.

Thus far, that committee has not taken shape, but it is expected to be organized soon, Eisel said.

From there, the group will have the task of driving voter support for the levy and project.

According to township officials, the levy would cost homeowners in the township $13.39 per month per $100,000 of home valuation, according to township officials. The annual cost would be $160.68 per $100,000 of home valuation.

Information on the township's economic development website, .investwithviolet.com, states the median home value in Violet Township is $200,800.

"The (township's) 2016 Recreation and Leisure Survey made it clear that Violet Township residents want a community center," Eisel said. "We are one of the only Columbus suburban communities without these recreational opportunities.

"It will provide residents with better access to activities and programs that will contribute to a healthier lifestyle and opportunities for social interaction," he said.

"Community centers have also increasingly become an important economic development driver by attracting and retaining a talented workforce, which can bolster business attraction, retention and expansion. There are also studies that show parks and recreation improve the overall economic health of an area."

In seeking the project, the trustees chose to move forward with a 25-year levy, as opposed to a continuous, permanent one originally considered. If passed, the levy would generate about $5.31 million annually for 25 years, according to information provided by the township.

The 4.6-mill levy is expected to be certified by the Fairfield County Board of Elections in coming weeks. Once that occurs, it would receive a designated issue number.

As of Jan. 29, no organized opposition to the levy had been identified.

During the Jan. 23 meeting when trustees approved putting the levy on the ballot, only one resident spoke.

Roger Mathews, who moved to the township within the last year from the Nashville area, didn't state opposition or support for the levy. Among questions about how the township would promote the levy, however, he stated its costs, based on the value of his home, would be felt.

"I pay my taxes twice a year," Mathews said. "When I realize that I'm paying almost $500 more a year, that kind of hits my wallet."

Mathews also asked officials what membership fees would be for community center users.

Township Development Director Holly Mattei responded by saying membership fees haven't been determined, but information for how much it would cost to use the facility would be shared in the future.

"We will be providing that information prior to it going to the ballot," Mattei said. "We're still working internally to get those numbers in place.

"It will be different for residents vs. non-residents."

Final plans for the community center haven't been set, but conceptual designs call for the center to include two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, staff offices, a child-care area for parents who are using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or "quiet" area on its first floor.

Those designs showed a competition swimming pool and a leisure pool, as well as separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and "team" room on the first floor.

The second floor, as proposed, would feature a 0.1-mile track.

Inside the track would be a fitness space, two exercise classrooms, a "messy arts and crafts room" and the facility's mechanical equipment.

All registered voters living in Violet Township, including those in the incorporated areas within the city of Pickerington, will be able to vote on the issue.

Eisel said last week the township is continuing "to work jointly" with the Ricketts family to finalize the agreement for the family to donate the land where the center would be built.

He said that deal is expected to be finalized "prior to the election."

Eisel said township officials are still working to determine a timeline for when the center would be built and open to the public, if the issue passes May 7.

