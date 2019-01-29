A Westerville resident told police that someone attempted to steal $2,600 from her in a scam at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 11000 block of Fancher Road.

The resident told police she received a phone call from someone pretending to be an employee of Microsoft saying he could fix her computer if she gave him two Target gift cards totaling $1,300 each, according to reports.

She had her computer fixed a few weeks prior to the phone call. According to reports, officers advised her to put a hold on her data and contact her bank.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A Westerville resident reported tools worth $1,424 were stolen from his locked work truck at 5:33 a.m. Jan. 14 on Nicole Drive. The driver's-side door lock had been broken out, according to reports.

Two Westerville residents were jogging nearby and noticed two men taking tools out of the vehicle, report stated. They said something to the two men and they left the area.

The victim is filing a claim with his insurance company.

* A worker of a business reported her vehicle was scratched twice while she was at work in the 900 block of South State Street on Jan. 14 and 15. She said both sides of her vehicle had been damaged. Police have no known suspects at this time.

* A resident in the 200 block of Mainsail Drive reported her Amazon account had been hacked at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 17. She said several unknown packages have been delivered and picked up at her residence, as well as that of her neighbors.

Police are looking for a suspect who was seen by the resident picking up packages, according to the report.