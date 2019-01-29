It isn't often children can make a tasty snack from the object of a math exercise, but students at Whitehall's Kae Avenue Elementary School enjoyed the opportunity last week.

"I'm trying to make a building," said Nila Coles, 7, a first-grader.

Nila and her classmates and teachers were participating in the annual Math Day, held Jan. 25 at Kae Avenue and the adjacent C. Ray Williams Early Learning Center.

This year, Math Day turned its spotlight on geometry.

Nila's group was gathered around a table with a pile of miniature marshmallows and boxes of toothpicks in the center.

By plunging a toothpick into each side of the marshmallow, the students could create a matrix in different shapes and dimensions -- while occasionally eating the marshmallows.

At another table, students using a pegboard placed rubber bands around different pegs to create various shapes.

Students around a third table used a favorite childhood toy, Lego blocks, to build different shapes.

"The kids think they are playing, but they're really learning," said Natalie Blackford, a first-grade teacher at Kae Avenue.

In addition to the variety of hands-on exercises, students were encouraged to wear articles of clothing with shapes on them.

The school day began with math riddles, in which students providing correct answers were entered into a raffle for books, said Angie Thompson, an intervention specialist at Kae Avenue.

"Math Day is all about having fun with math and, today, exploring geometry," Thompson said.

Teresa Coill, another first-grade teacher at Kae Avenue, said the exercises help the young students begin to grasp the concept of different shapes, even advanced shapes such as a rhombus.

Thompson said the exercises also introduced the concepts of angles, sides and vertices -- the building blocks for students to begin developing math literacy.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo