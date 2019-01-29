Whitehall police arrested a 14-year-old boy for possession of a weapon in a school safety zone at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 22 at Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Ave.

The student had a knife in his possession, reports said. No further information was immediately available.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 34-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, each for disorderly conduct, at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 22 at Walmart, 3657 E. Main St.

Police had responded to a report of a fight in the store's parking lot. Each suspect was issued a summons and released, according to reports.

* A burglary was reported at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 4300 block of Doney Street.

* Thefts were reported at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 400 block of Shell Court East and at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 5000 block of Winslow Drive.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 16 and at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road; at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 4100 block of Elbern Avenue; and at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

* Assaults were reported at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 300 block of South Yearling Road and at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 4600 block of East Main Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 16 and at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Poth Road; at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 4100 block of Ural Avenue; at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Ross Road; at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 4600 block of East Main Street; and at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 22 in the first block of Collingswood Avenue.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 900 block of Duke Road.