Pickerington City Manager Frank Wiseman said there is no clear timetable for when a new police chief will be selected, following the recent departure of the department's longtime leader.

Facing an investigation into claims Pickerington Police Chief Michael Taylor used racial slurs and made homophobic and sexist comments in front of staff, city officials announced Jan. 22 that he would immediately take leave using personal time and then retire, effective Feb. 19.

Wiseman on Jan. 24 said he has not decided who will replace Taylor or how the city will proceed with the search.

"I have not decided the direction we will go for hiring a new chief," Wiseman said.

"There is not a timeline on making this decision."

Wiseman said no decision had been made as to whether he'll seek external candidates to replace Taylor, or if he will promote someone from within the department.

In the meantime, Wiseman said he is serving as "administrator" for the police department.

Despite the void in leadership from someone with a law enforcement background, Wiseman said public safety would be maintained.

"There is not any change in the excellent operations of the police department officers and staff to serve the citizens of Pickerington," he said.

Taylor's exit came after Wiseman confirmed Jan. 4 the city would launch an investigation into allegations against the chief the city received via two anonymous emails.

Taylor, who began his career with the Pickerington Police Department in September 1983, had served as the city's chief since January 2003.

At the time Taylor's retirement was announced, he received an annual salary of $117,648. The city paid an additional $48,396 for his employment benefits, according to the Pickerington Finance Department.

Wiseman declined to comment when asked if any of the allegations against Taylor had been confirmed. He also would not say if the city had begun its investigation prior to Taylor's departure.

The selection of a new police chief will be up to Wiseman because the position serves under the city manager's overview.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate