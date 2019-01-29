A 28-year-old Worthington man was arrested for theft from a business at 11 p.m. Jan. 12 near a restaurant in the 7000 block of North High Street.

The man ordered pizza and beer at the restaurant and left without paying, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident reported a motorist threw a pair of pliers at a vehicle on Jan. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at state Route 161 and Proprietors Road.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

* A 33-year old Worthington resident reported at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 that someone had opened an account under his name with a mobile phone carrier.

No timeline for the incident was known, but the account had been sent to collections, according to police.

* A employee reported that a battery was stolen from a company vehicle between 3 p.m. Jan 18 and 8 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 6000 block of Huntley Road. The battery was removed by cutting wires.