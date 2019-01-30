Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Jan. 31 through Feb. 7.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Pieces of the Past, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 3-10 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display of artifacts from prehistoric people who lived and traveled around Big and Little Darby Creeks.

Metro Five-0: Level 2 Owls, 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Cedar Ridge Lodge. Guests ages 50 and older can take a short walk on a paved trail to look for owls.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Snowy Story Time, 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy winter-themed books that celebrate the season and make a craft.

Frozen Swamp, 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Nature Center. Guests can break through the ice of the swamp to scoop up tiny swimmers.

Nature Schools: Reptiles and Amphibians, 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Nature Center. Visitors can become more familiar with the life history of Ohio's reptiles and amphibians.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Wild Winter Walk, 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can go on a 2-mile walk and look for signs of winter wildlife.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Westerville

46th annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Natural Play Area Shelter. Guests can participate in a 2- or 4-mile hike. Refreshments will be served beginning at 10 a.m.

New Moon Lantern Stroll, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1.5-mile hike by lantern light.

2/4/6 Fitness Hike, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 14 and older can take a fast-paced hike along gravel and natural surface trails. Attendees will choose between a 2-, 4- or 6-mile hike. The pace will be well under 20 minutes a mile.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Hot Chocolate and S'mores, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can warm up to a campfire while sipping hot chocolate and roasting s'mores.

Storytime: Owls, 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can hear stories about owls and find out who lives in the woods.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Wild Wednesdays: Reptiles, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-8 can visit with the education snake and turtles and learn how naturalists take care of them.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Winter Tree ID: Easy Bark, 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests ages 18 and older can learn how to identify trees using clues from their bark on this first session of the winter tree identification series.

33rd annual Quilt Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2-3 and 9-10 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5-8 at the Innis House. Guests can view quilts produced by members of the Columbus Metropolitan Quilters. Members will be available to answer questions on Saturdays and Sundays.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Conservation Connections, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Grange Insurance Audubon. A monthly speaker will discuss different conservation topics. For details, email mgoldman@audubon.org.

Scioto Grove Metro Park

5172 Jackson Pike, Grove City

46th annual Winter Hike Series, 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Arrowhead Shelter. Guests can take part in a 1- or 2-mile hike followed by hot food and drinks.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

