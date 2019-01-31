Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has announced that Borgata Pizza Cafe and Darista are the first tenants of the Budd Dairy Food Hall, a food incubator in Italian Village.

It will be the third location for Borgata, which is owned by Ed Bisconti and Roz Auddino.

Darista is owned by Dara Schwartz, whose Darista Dips offers a line of hummus-centered creations available in more than 70 retail stores.

Six other chef partners will be announced in the coming months, with Budd Dairy Food Hall expected to open this fall at 1086 N. Fourth St.

The venue, a partnership between CMR and local developer Kevin Lykens, also will feature a rooftop deck, interactive games and an event space.

