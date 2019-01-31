Delaware police said thieves struck several construction sites Jan. 28.

In a theft reported at 3:45 p.m. that day, building materials valued at more than $6,000 were stolen from several construction sites in the 200 block of Neville Lane.

A furnace valued at $1,200 was stolen from a home under construction in the first block of Snowberry Drive in a separate theft reported at 10:05 a.m.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Cash totaling $50 was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Curtis Street, reported at 7:09 a.m. Jan. 28.

* A man was served with a court summons after drugs were found during a traffic stop at 1:02 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 100 block of East William Street, according to reports.

* Theft charges are pending against two individuals after an electronic multimeter valued at $20 was stolen from the 1700 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 28.

* A resident of the first block of Georgetown Drive received a bill for about $195 on a utility account fraudulently created with his identity, reported at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 27.

* A man was charged with petty theft and criminal trespass after being accused of stealing a beverage from a business in the 100 block of West William Street at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 26.

* A man was charged with possession of marijuana at 4:44 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1300 block of Horseshoe Road, reports said.

* A vehicle's window was broken while it was parked in the first block of East Branch Road in a crime reported at 6:14 a.m. Jan. 25.

* A cellphone valued at $750 was reported stolen in the first block of Annette Street at 5:04 p.m. Jan. 24. A package containing the phone could not be found after the United States Postal Service reported it delivered, police said.

* A man was revived from an apparent drug overdose and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after police responded to a call in the 200 block of Chelsea Street at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, reports said.

* Loss was listed at $89 when the credit-card account of a resident of the 700 block of North Hampton Road was used fraudulently in the 100 block of West William Street, reported at 7:29 a.m. Jan. 24.

* A counterfeit $100 bill reportedly was passed in the 1700 block of West Central Avenue at 12:04 a.m. Jan. 24.

* Disorderly conduct charges were set to be filed against an adult and a juvenile after a fight in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue reported at 11:13 a.m. Jan. 23.