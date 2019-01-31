The annual Delaware County High School Art Show, which features artwork from almost 200 young artists from Delaware County, honored the winners of the juried exhibit at its reception Jan. 27 at the Arts Castle.

The artwork for the show comes from students of Delaware Hayes High School, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Olentangy Berlin High School, Buckeye Valley High School, Ventures Academy, Delaware Christian School and Powell's Village Academy.

Best in Show this year was awarded to Hailey Piche from Olentangy High School for her ceramic work, "Stigma."

First place in the painting category was awarded to Emily Brobst of Olentangy Liberty for "Red Boots." Second place was awarded to Gabbi Frabotta, also of Olentangy Liberty, for "The Head and the Heart." Hailey Cera of Olentangy Berlin earned third place for "Resolute."

In the drawing category, first place went to Meara Reeder of Olentangy Orange for "Tiffany and Matt Before." Marina Colatruglio of Buckeye Valley earned second place for an untitled piece. Annie Yu of Olentangy Liberty earned third place for "Self Portrait."

First place in the photography category went to MacKenzie Beal of Olentangy Berlin for "On My Way Home." Ashley Wells of Olentangy High School earned second place for "Tempus." Marina Siles, a student at Olentangy Orange, received third place for "Nature's Veil."

In the digital art category, Lauren Cox, a student at Buckeye Valley, earned first place for an untitled piece. Second place went to Juliana Lee of Olentangy High School for "Temptation." Kirsten Kracht of Olentangy Berlin earned third place for "Disclosure."

Abby Rowland, a student at Olentangy Orange, earned first place for a snowflake pendant in the wearable art category. Second place was given to Olentangy Orange student Zaida Jenkins for a cuff bracelet. Sydney Robare, also of Olentangy Orange, earned third place for a cuff bracelet.

First place in the mixed-media category was given to Meileen Wu, of Olentangy Liberty, for "Transparency." Second place was given to Buckeye Valley student Miriam Church for an untitled piece. Ryan Van Tassel of Ventures Academy earned third place for "The Shattering."

First place in the ceramics category was awarded to Claire Vogt of Delaware Hayes for "Blue Vase." Hailey Piche, a student at Olentangy High School earned second place for "Bee Set." Libbie Price of Delaware Hayes earned third place for "Aqua Bowl."

In the sculpture category, Erin Goodburn, a student at Olentangy High School, earned first place for "Road Less Traveled." Second place was given to Olentangy Berlin student Lexi Thorton for "Restoration." Buckeye Valley student Molly Quinn earned third place for an untitled piece.

Juror's Choice awards were given to Delaware Hayes student Jacob Baker for "Away From Here" in photography, and Alison Alsup, also of Delaware Hayes, for "Karl" in painting.

The art show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 24 at the Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware.

For more information, call 740-369-2787.