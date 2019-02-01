A Worthington woman born in Kazakhstan wants to give central Ohio a taste of her native cuisine.

Aigool Zhumasheva plans to open Z Nomads, specializing in eastern European and central Asian cuisines, on the ground level of a two-story building at 3726 N. High St. in Clintonville.

Her original plan was to build a garage on the property, but the city of Columbus expressed concerns over the installation of a sanitary line, she said.

Instead, Zhumasheva is looking to convert the first floor of the building into a cafe and the second story into residences.

A dwelling is permitted on the second floor above commercial uses in the property’s current zoning, but because some first-floor area is being converted to residential use, it is part of an overall variance request, which must be approved by Columbus City Council, said Shannon Pine, planning manager for Department of Building and Zoning Services.

The single-family house, built in 1926, is 2,424 square feet. The current commercial use was established in 1980, Pine said.

Property records show Zhumasheva bought the property Oct. 10, 2018, for $405,000.

Z Nomads, which would occupy about 500 square feet of the building, would offer borscht, dumpling soup, vegetables and rice, pastries and Zhumasheva’s specialty: baursaki, a type of fried bread with honey.

Zhumasheva, who works in the insurance industry, said she would make everything from scratch. The cafe would have dine-in seating, she said.

“I love cooking,” she said. “I’ve been carrying this dream 21 years and thought this is the time to do it.”

