He was not an extraordinarily handsome man.

A bit on the short and portly side, William McKinley had led an interesting, if somewhat hard life, and it showed in the lines of his face.

In 1896, he would face an opponent on the national stage who was handsome, young and possessed almost limitless energy.

But McKinley -- a man who knew Columbus well -- would prove to be an able contender.

He was not from central Ohio. Born in the northeast Ohio town of Niles in 1843, he was the seventh of nine children in a family that was characterized as one with humility and strength. (This was a polite way at the time of saying that the family was living in genteel poverty.)

Seeking better circumstances, the McKinleys moved to Poland, Ohio, where there was more work and the public schools were better.

McKinley finished his education in what then was called a high school but was more of an institute, teaching classical literature and rhetoric. These both were subjects that would prove useful to him in later life.

McKinley had managed to attend one term at a local college when the Civil War began in 1861. He enlisted as a private in the 23rd Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry. It was a storied regiment. His colonel was future President Rutherford B. Hayes, and for a time, future President James Garfield was along, as well.

McKinley spent most of the war bringing food, ammunition and other supplies to men in the field. This meant he often would deliver the supplies to men involved directly in deadly combat. Braving enemy fire on numerous occasions, McKinley was best remembered for bringing sustenance to the combatants in the Battle of Antietam in 1862. He ended the war as a brevet major and studied law.

A friendly and amiable man, McKinley succeeded as an attorney and lived for a time in Canton, where he married the socially prominent Ida Saxton. With strong support from local friends and acquaintances, McKinley was a county prosecutor before moving on to the U.S. House of Representatives.

After lengthy service in Congress, where he was an advocate for a high tariff, McKinley was urged to run for governor in 1891.

He ran a winning race against his opponent, Democrat James Campbell, and came to Columbus as governor in 1892. There was no governor's mansion in those days, so the McKinleys stayed in a number of local hotels before settling at the Neil House across the street from the Statehouse. Each morning, McKinley would cross the street, and as he reached Statehouse Square, he would look back and wave at his wife, who watched for him at a window.

McKinley proved to be a popular governor and easily won re-election to a second two-year term in 1893. Entering that term, the country faced the worst economic depression in its history in what was then called the Panic of 1893. Despite the economic hard times, McKinley was viewed as a strong potential presidential candidate in 1896.

It was a classic race. McKinley was pitted against William Jennings Bryan, the "barefoot boy orator from the Platte." Bryan was young, handsome and an energetic campaigner who had united a nascent "People's Party" with the interest of the Democrats and was running as the candidate of both. With help from financier and Republican strategist Mark Hanna, McKinley ran a "front-porch" campaign and defeated Bryan.

As President McKinley, he would run against Bryan a second time in 1900 and win again. But at the height of his popularity, he was shot by an assassin in September 1901 and died soon thereafter.

The response to his death was remarkable, especially in Columbus. There had been grieving remembrances when President Abraham Lincoln's funeral train had passed through Columbus in 1865. President Garfield was mourned after his assassination in 1881.

But the tribute to the well-liked and well-remembered McKinley was more striking. Collecting $25,000 from Ohio's school children and others in nickels, dimes and quarters, and with another $25,000 from the state of Ohio, the state commissioned a monument to McKinley at the Statehouse.

Hermon Atkins MacNeil prepared a memorable monument. Flanking a figure of McKinley looking back toward his wife's window, the monument includes life-size figures of adults and children exemplifying peace and prosperity.

On Sept. 14, 1906, more than 50,000 people came to Statehouse Square and saw Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, dedicate the monument.

Ohio has been the home of eight American presidents. Of all of them, McKinley likely has the most impressive memorial in Ohio's capital city. Perhaps that says something about McKinley and about Columbus.

