Dozens of families braved frigid temperatures Jan. 29 to attend the fifth annual Brave the Future at Whetstone High School.

It was an opportunity for future students to find out from current members of the faculty, administration and veteran students at Whetstone what's in store for them when the 2019-20 academic year rolls around.

Principal Janet Routzong, now in her seventh year at Whetstone, provided the welcoming remarks. She said her career with Columbus City Schools has taken her to a number of buildings, but she thinks Whetstone offers something special to its students.

"We have academic programs that are very strong, very awesome," Routzong said. "The culture of the building is very rich and very success-driven."

During the event, Alison Lewis, a social-studies teacher who started at Whetstone five years ago, conducted an onstage interview with junior Hassan Sesay and senior Matthew Krupa.

"It's actually helped me to grow to be a better educator," Lewis said of her time at Whetstone. "I can honestly say that some of the faculty here are the best teachers I've ever worked with."

"The people here are extremely nice, and they are there to help you," Matthew Krupa told the audience.

He said he's been on the track team all four years at Whetstone and is involved with the National Honor Society and the marching band.

Hassan said he got into Whetstone via the lottery system and believes it has afforded him a better academic experience than he would have had at the school in his attendance area. He also has been a member of the track team and wrestles for Whetstone.

Both students participate in the Credit Counts program, a joint project of the American Electric Power Foundation and Columbus State Community College that offers students at several city high schools the chance to earn college credit.

"You get a college education while you're still in high school," Krupa said.

"One of the biggest things it's taught me is discipline," Hassan said. "Deadlines are deadlines. There's no getting around it."

Brave the Future also showcased the sports and extracurricular programs at Whetstone in the cafeteria, while the academic side of things was highlighted in the library.

Future students and their parents also had a chance to take tours of the building.

