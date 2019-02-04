In the garage-turned-gym of her Canal Winchester home, Carrie Brookins watches Pam Dolder set up her 150-pound squat.

"Push, push, push, push -- there it is!" Brookins exclaims as Dolder raises herself back up.

Brookins pulls out her phone and snaps a few pictures. Dolder needs to see the definition in her back, Brookins said. "And look at your butt!"

The trainer doesn't like to yell at her clients and she definitely doesn't get in their faces.

"A lot of people don't like my style," Brookins said. "But when I was 250 pounds, I can't imagine someone yelling at me like that."

Brookins, 39, describes herself as a "body-positive fitness trainer," one of the many across the country who say they are part of a fitness revolution.

Body positivity is the philosophy that "all bodies are good bodies," said Sharon Moss, vice president of the Body Positivity Fitness Alliance, an international organization that provides training and support for fitness professionals.

Moss said it's the idea that fitness should be accessible and approachable for all types of bodies.

Where traditional workout plans can treat exercise as punishment for overeating, and self-love fitness programs preach that clients learn to love their bodies as-is, Brookins said, body-positive fitness is all about freedom.

"There's always someone telling you what to do with your body," she said. "Someone telling me to love myself is still oppressive because it's still someone telling me how to feel."

Many personal trainers have moved away from traditional fitness programs over the past 20 years, said Kitty Consolo, a health-sciences professor at Ohio University's Zanesville campus.

Instead, Consolo said, trainers have opted to teach "total wellness" -- the combination of caring for one's body, mind and spiritual health.

Brookins said body-positive fitness is less about the number on the scale and more about helping her clients feel powerful.

Consolo agrees that using the scale as the metric for progress is often ineffective.

"There are real physiological reasons to step away from the scale," she said. "If you're just tied to a number, it can kind of depersonalize you."

Taking a "weight-neutral approach to fitness" is one way that body-positive fitness differs from traditional programs, Moss said.

"For a lot of people, weight is a complex issue filled with a history of shame and guilt," she said.

It's this shame and guilt that can be a barrier to someone starting a fitness routine, Moss said. She and Brookins said setting goals and other measures of success take precedence over a number on the scale.

When Brookins asks new clients about their goals, she said, the typical answer from women is they want to lose weight or to get toned. Digging deeper, though, she finds it's not just about being thinner.

"They say, 'I'll feel better if I lose weight.' But why? 'Because I'll be more desirable.' Why? 'Because I'll be more confident,' " Brookins said. "It's an 'aha moment' for them to see that and admit that."

The thing that Brookins loves most about body-positive fitness is its commitment to inclusivity. She trains men and women of all athletic abilities, ages and backgrounds.

As someone who has struggled with obesity, eating disorders and low self-esteem, Brookins said, she is able to walk alongside her clients with empathy and support.

Brookins trains about 20 men and women alongside her partner, Brandon Moxley. She calls the group her tribe, and her gym a sanctuary.

Dolder, 56, of Reynoldsburg started training with Brookins a few years ago to learn how to lift weights.

"I was intimidated as a 50-year-old entering a weightlifting competition," Dolder said. "I had low self-esteem before. Now it's totally changed my life."

Ramona Patts and Tonya Nuss train together twice a week with Brookins. Neither woman ever imagined herself picking up a barbell. They've both competed in weightlifting and CrossFit competitions since.

Patts, 59, of Pickerington said, "I feel better now than I did when I was a teenager."

Brookins said she fell into body-positive fitness by accident. A self-proclaimed introvert, she never saw herself training women to power-lift or dancing around a gym to Justin Timberlake songs. Now, she said, there's nothing else she'd rather do.

"The high of watching someone else feel better about themselves -- there's nothing else like it."

