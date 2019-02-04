Trinity Catholic School's observance of Catholic Schools Week was both a celebration and a challenge.

The annual event, scheduled Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 and held at the school near Grandview Heights and at parochial schools nationwide, is a celebration of Catholic education.

This year, the arctic freeze provided a challenge as two days of canceled classes resulted in the postponement of special activities at Trinity, including a family lunch day.

But there was another, more meaningful challenge.

During the Jan. 28 assembly to kick off the week's activities, Dean Robinson, outreach coordinator with the Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union, presented the school with a $500 grant to support the cause -- the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network -- the school's student council had chosen for Trinity's Catholic Schools Week philanthropy.

"It's a special cause for us this year," said Trinity Principal Kimber Moehrman.

Two Trinity students -- eighth-grader Gabbie McCreary and her sister, sixth-grader Cece -- lost their father, Sean, to pancreatic cancer in November.

Gabbie serves as student council president.

"For many years, we supported Pennies for Patients as our cause during Catholic Schools Week," Moehrman said. "It was something our students supported, but it didn't fully connect with them.

"This year, the cause touches closer to home," she said. "It's someone they know who has suffered this loss. I think there's a little more seriousness of purpose with the fundraising effort this year."

Sean McCreary contributed to the Trinity community by serving as a coach and assisting in other activities.

"He was present in our school helping out in all kinds of ways," Moehrman said. "We're doing this fundraising effort in honor of him and as a celebration of his life."

She said PanCAN is involved in "anything you can think of that relates to supporting pancreatic-cancer patients and their families."

Gabbie and other student council officers created a video for their schoolmates to provide information about pancreatic cancer.

"She really saw it as a way to help the students better understand what had happened to her father," Moehrman said. "A lot of our students, fortunately, haven't experienced the death of someone close to them."

The fundraising component of Catholic Schools Week gives students a chance to put their faith into action, she said.

The Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union is a business looking for clients, Robinson said, but its challenge grant program also is an expression of the Catholic faith.

Funds for the grants come from the credit union's tithing of 10 percent of its principal income, he said.

In 2019, the Akron-based credit union plans to award about $20,000 in grants to 20 schools, Robinson said.

Trinity is the first school in the central Ohio diocese to receive a grant, he said.

"We're looking to expand our grant program into the Columbus area," Robinson said. "We're hoping this will be the first of many grants in this region."

Students are challenged to try to raise matching funds -- or more, he said.

"Hopefully, when I come back in the spring, this $500 will turn into $900 or $1,000 or more," Robinson said.

When he spoke to students at the assembly, Robinson referenced Jesus' Parable of the Talents to encourage them to use their own God-given gifts and talents to multiply the grant their school is receiving.

While the original idea was to focus the fundraising activities during the week, the school has other events planned through the end of the school year to boost students' matching amount, Moehrman said.

During the week, students could purchase $1 purple Trinity bracelets.

On Jan. 28, the school held a roller-skating party at United Skates of America to raise funds. An honors assembly and art show was held the next day.

But the polar vortex followed by snow closed school for the rest of the week and put the kibosh on several planned events.

One of those was Purple Day, rescheduled for Feb. 4, in which students would dress in purple and purchase purple-colored snacks for $1, with the proceeds going to the cause.

"A group of our students had a lot of fun coloring cookies and making grape Kool-Aid for that event," Moehrman said.

Other canceled events included Spirit Day and Cereal Day, on which students could have bought $1 cereal for breakfast, again supporting the cause. That event was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 8.

Trinity's student council, which includes youngsters in grades 4-8, came up with many of the ideas for the week's activities, Moehrman said.

"It's a chance for the students to have a little fun and a little break from the regular daily routine," she said. "It's kind of like homecoming week at a high school."

As temperatures outside began to drop Jan. 29, parents were invited to stop by after school to view artwork students created in class.

Kindergarten student Everly Ogden was showing her family a watercolor painting of a flower she made.

"We took a black crayon to draw a flower, then we used watercolors to paint over it," she said. "I really like painting a flower because flowers are so pretty and smell so nice,"

Fourth-grader Sophie Chapman made a marionette for a class project.

"I made a bird puppet and used balloons for its head and body and put papier-mache over them," she said. "You could make the beak in any shape you wanted, then put papier-mache on that."

Her favorite part of the project was painting her puppet, Sophie said.

"I used a lot of bright colors, especially purple," she said.

Building a marionette takes time, Sophie said.

"It took about four weeks," she said. "You have to be careful to make all the parts fit together.

"I can make it walk and move around pretty easily," she said.

Trinity Catholic School, 1440 Grandview Ave., serves the St. Christopher, Our Lady of Victory, St. Margaret of Cortona and St. Francis of Assisi parishes.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman