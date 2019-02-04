Whether central Ohioans find themselves between jobs, coping with a natural disaster or in circumstances like the recent federal government shutdown that lasted 35 days, such organizations as Gahanna Residents In Need, Westerville Area Resource Ministry and Mid-Ohio Foodbank stand ready to help.

Brenda Johnston, executive director of Gahanna Residents In Need, said she appreciates the communitywide, faith-based organization's commitment to helping those who need assistance.

She was poised to help about a dozen of John Glenn Columbus International Airport's 320 TSA employees who were being affected by the recent government shutdown.

"It's no different than a hurricane or tornado devastation," she said. "That's what I love about our community -- coming together to help those in need."

Under the scope of GRIN, 165 Granville St., assistance was going to be provided on an as-needed basis, she said.

"We're making sure they have resources in their own hometowns, too," she said. "They haven't gotten pay in six weeks. We had some government workers (scheduled) to come in for financial assistance this week, but they canceled because of the reopening and promise to get checks (last) Friday."

In September 2018, GRIN assisted a North Carolina family who was forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Florence, which caused severe and extensive damage in the Carolinas. The family relocated to Ohio as a result of the mandatory evacuation.

Beth Bentley, GRIN program director, said the evacuees had relatives who were GRIN clients.

As committed as organizers are to helping, however, Johnston said GRIN, serving residents in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, currently has some bare pantry shelves.

"We seem to be going through a lot of food," she said. "We thought the Christmas-Thanksgiving rush would slow down a little bit, and it hasn't. It has stayed pretty steady. That has forced us to shop a little extra."

Johnston said she anticipates some food drives through community partners will be needed.

"We put together a monthly food-drive list of things we run out of the quickest," she said. "It includes food and non-food items."

She said non-food items, such as toiletries and personal-hygiene products, aren't something GRIN purchases.

"As they come in, we give them out," she said. "But we don't shop for them. So it's very key for our community partners to know that we don't supply these ourselves."

Especially needed this month are spaghetti sauce, canned tomatoes and paper towels.

According to Bentley, 159,706 meals were given to Gahanna families in need in 2018, representing a 56 percent increase from last year.

Standing ready to help

Scott Marier, executive director of WARM, 150 Heatherdown Drive, said the organization, which serves residents who live within the Westerville City School District, would help those who have a nutritional need and require assistance.

"Our line is we stand ready to serve and help," he said.

Marier said he didn't see a surge of local residents needing assistance during the government shutdown, but people and organizations still offered to help.

"I've had a couple grassroots groups contact us and wanted to do something," he said. "You just don't want to open it up. There has to be a vetting process. If there's a need, we will help fill it. We will look at statistics later. We will take a common-sense approach toward that."

Marier said the government shutdown was a relatively short-term situation that is a small example of a larger issue.

"To be frank, they (were) experiencing limited choices that people in poverty face every day," he said. "We see a response. People are noting an injustice. We see that injustice every day for people living in poverty. This brings fresh energy toward that. I wish that energy would extend to the broader issue."

Marier said WARM is prepared, even if it experiences a 20 percent increase in need.

"We just did our largest food drive in December; that restocked much of our supply. Through Mid-Ohio (Foodbank) working as a partner and others, locating product is something we're prepared and equipped to do. We stand ready to help those in need."

Historically, Marier said, WARM's awareness of hunger and need is higher around the holidays.

"But typically, we'll see as many clients after the holiday, in January or February," he said. "We did a special farmers market in December. You look for different ways to help people. Last year, we served a record number of people -- over 6,000 families."

The exact number was 6,148 families served, with 27,140 people receiving essential support through WARM's adult and children nutritional programs representing 358,706 meals to help other ministries. In addition, more than 75 tons of fresh produce was distributed to people in need through WARM.

"Yet at the end of the year, our inventory was increased," he said. "There are some street ministries and we share product. We did that to help other folks, but our inventory was still increased. We do the right thing by helping people. There's a residual effect. We'll keep doing the right thing."

Distributing near, far

Malik Perkins, public-relations manager for the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Drive in Grove City, said he hadn't seen an increase in need before the shutdown ended. He said Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits hadn't run out, but the concern was for March.

"We'll continue to work to get food to families who need it," Perkins said.

He said Mid-Ohio distributes food to 680 agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, after-school programs and senior housing sites across central and eastern Ohio.

For more information about assistance through WARM, GRIN and Mid-Ohio or to provide help, visit www.warmwesterville.org, www.grin4gahanna.org and www.midohiofoodbank.org, respectively.

