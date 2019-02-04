For youngsters, there are no bigger celebrities than characters from movies, books and comics.

The stars came out in full force Feb. 2, when Grove City High School held its annual Character Tea, giving children the chance to meet their idols face to face.

"I love to see the expression on the kids' faces, especially when their eyes get so big," said Stefanie McConnell, a drama and English teacher at the school. "These characters are superstars to them (attendees)."

The drama club has held the tea for six years as a fundraiser for the high school's play productions and other club activities, McConnell said.

"It used to be called the Princess Tea, but we changed the name this year to more accurately reflect the broader nature of the event," she said. "Our drama club students are portraying a lot more than just princesses and princes."

The name change was also intended to help draw more boys to the event, who may have thought a "princess tea" was for girls only, McConnell said.

About 40 drama-club members signed up to participate and portray figures from movies and animated features, including Spider-Man, Wreck-It Ralph, Ariel, Mulan, Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" and characters from "Star Wars."

"Each student chooses the character they want to portray, so the cast of characters for the event changes from year to year," McConnell said. "They get to decide how they want to portray that character. They really own it since they're choosing their role, not being cast or assigned."

The Character Tea allows student performers to flex their improvisation skills, she said.

"It's all based on the reaction you get from the child," McConnell said. "Some are so excited and ready to talk your ear off, and others are pretty shy about meeting their hero in person."

The event was attended by youngsters from toddler age to about age 10 or 11, she said.

"They experience it from a different perspective depending on their age," McConnell said.

Guests gathered in the school cafeteria area to have refreshments with friends and family members before the big moment when each character was introduced before walking down a staircase.

After that, youngsters could meet and have their picture taken with their icons and get their autograph. Many guests attended in party dresses or the costumes of their favorite characters.

The event included a singalong, games and activities in the school media center.

Drama-club member Bri Randall portrayed Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz."

"She was my heroine from childhood," Randall said. "I always admired how she seemed to have a need for adventure."

Randall said she based her portrayal of Dorothy on Judy Garland's performance in the 1939 movie.

"She's really Dorothy for all of us," she said.

As someone who typically works in the backstage crew in school play productions, Randall said she enjoyed the chance to perform at the tea.

"I tried to use what I've learned from observing the actors when they are on stage," she said. "It's a lot of fun interacting with the kids. They're so excited to see you. It's nice to help make their day special."

Tyler White said he chose to portray Woody, the cowboy from "Toy Story," for a simple reason.

"I look a lot like him," he said.

This year was the first time he participated in the Character Tea.

"It just seemed like something that would be fun, and it helps to raise money for drama club," White said.

The experience "was even better than I thought it would be," he said.

"To get the reaction from the kids -- they want you picture and ask for your autograph -- it's flattering."

Four-year-old Gabbie Palaia of Grove City hardly could contain herself, jumping up and down with excitement every time she got to meet another celebrity. Her autograph book was filling up fast.

Gabbie came dressed as her favorite character, Ariel, from "The Little Mermaid."

"I like her because she can swim so fast because she's a mermaid," Gabbie said.

When asked what it was like to meet Ariel, all Gabbie could do was grin and give a thumbs up.

"She's been so excited about coming to the tea," Gabbie's mother, Ani Palaia, said. "I can see how happy she is, and that makes me feel good.

"We're lucky to have such a wonderful event held in our community," she said. "I'm really grateful because it's a special day that I can share with my daughter. It's a memory that's going to last for her and for me."

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman