A $500 television and pair of headphones valued at $100 were stolen from an apartment in the first block of North Street, according to a report filed at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 29.

The victim told Columbus police someone entered the apartment through an unlocked second-floor patio door after 2 p.m. Jan. 24.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Two rings, together valued at more than $13,000, were reported missing from a residence in the 300 block of East North Broadway at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 29. The victims, a man and a woman, told the responding officer they suspect a person hired to clean their home had taken the jewelry, along with a $150 pen-and-pencil set and $150 in gift cards, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day.

* A $20 gym bag was stolen from a garage in the 400 block of Richards Road by someone who broke out a window between 10 p.m. Jan. 26 and 6 a.m. Jan. 27, according to reports. The victim estimated damage to the window at $300, reports said.

* A suspect cashed a reportedly counterfeit check at 3:29 p.m. Jan. 23 at a bank in the 3200 block of North High Street. The check was for $1,279 and was written on the account of a jewelry store, reports said.