The New Albany Community Foundation's Jefferson Series has brought many accomplished and inspiring speakers to New Albany through the years, but none have engendered more affection from their audiences than Glenn Close during her recent visit.

The Emmy-, SAG-, Golden Globe-, Critics' Choice- and three-time Tony Award-winner -- who recently received her seventh Academy Award nomination -- was in New Albany on Jan. 15. She spent the afternoon with 940 students from 17 central Ohio schools, a record number for the student-lecture component of the Jefferson Series.

The students were provided a book co-authored by Close and her sister, Jessie, titled, "Resilience: Two Sisters and a Story of Mental Illness."

Jessie Close has bipolar disorder, which went undiagnosed for decades.

Later that evening before a sold-out audience in the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, Glenn Close shared her life story, her theater and film experiences and her passion for removing the stigma surrounding mental health.

When asked what advice she has for families who are struggling with this issue, Close replied, "You're not alone. One in four of us deeply complex flawed creatures. One in four of us has been touched some way by mental illness, so you're not alone. You might feel it, but you're not, so reach out to whatever organization, go online, talk to somebody in your community."

Close also interacted with students -- including those in the New Albany theater program -- and company leaders at Abercrombie & Fitch. New Albany-based A&F supports behavioral health causes, especially for young people.

"This community is incredibly impressive because I really get a sense here that you care about your own -- not only care about it but making yourself aware of what's going on and then trying to do something about it," Close said. "That to me is how every community should be. It's incredibly inspiring for me to be here and to hear those kids. They weren't afraid to get up and ask questions."

Close is the fourth Jefferson Series speaker to address mental health, following Mariel Hemingway, Patrick Kennedy and Elizabeth Vargas. The foundation has partnered with New Albany-Plain Local School District and community leaders and volunteers to implement programs aimed at promoting the well-being of students.

As a parent of students in the New Albany district, I'm grateful to the foundation for launching a community dialogue. As parents, we often struggle with persuading our kids to talk about challenges they may be experiencing. These forums make those conversations easier.

We consider ourselves fortunate to live in a community that cares about its residents and their well-being, and one that supports lifelong learning opportunities made available to everyone.

Sarah Briggs is a New Albany resident and an associate of AT&T. The AT&T Foundation helped sponsor Glenn Close's Jan. 15 visit to New Albany as part of the New Albany Community Foundation's Jefferson Series.