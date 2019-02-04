Gahanna police recently responded to a call about a man who had asked for money after a vehicle was vandalized.

A nail was found shoved sideways through the wall of a tire at a business in the 100 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 9:14 p.m. Jan. 23. A man had approached the reporting party, offering to assist in fixing the tire for money. The reporting party suspected the man was associated with the damage in a scheme to seek money for a repair, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A man allegedly stole cigarettes and pushed an employee down at a business in the 100 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 29. The man left in a vehicle, heading south out of a parking lot toward West Johnstown Road, reports said.

* A male was screaming obscenities and throwing snowballs at Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, according to a complaint received at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 29. He was last seen going toward Havens Corners Road, reports said.

* A man with a black duffel bag might have taken meat by putting it in the bag at a business in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 29.

* A vehicle was not returned upon the completion of a rental contract, according to a report received at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 28 from a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Bottom Road.

* A woman allegedly was reported for using drugs in the bathroom of a business in the first block of Granville Street, according to a complaint received at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 24. She was ordered to leave the business, reports said.

* A gate was damaged and rental signs were stolen at apartments on Laurel Lane, according to a theft report received at 11:21 a.m. Jan. 24.

* Human footprints were found in multiple back yards on Old Mill Drive with drops of blood, according to a complaint received at 11 a.m. Jan. 23. Police followed the tracks through the woods to Hamilton Road and believe the tracks belonged to a man tracking an injured deer, reports said.