Grove City police responded to reports of thefts from vehicles parked at businesses on Gantz Road.

A Grove City man told police his pickup truck was broken into Jan. 25 while he was at work at a business in the 3600 block of Gantz. A tool set and radio were stolen. Total loss was $900, according to the report. Entry was gained by breaking a driver's-side window. The vehicle sustained $1,170 in damage to the window, dashboard, door handle and towing mirror, according to the report.

An employee of a electrical contracting company reported his work van was broken into Jan. 28 while he was making a service call at a business in the 3400 block of Gantz. The man said he went into the building for about five minutes and when he returned, he found the front passenger window was broken and a tablet and space heater were missing. Total loss was $700, reports stated.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident in the 6300 block of Lakeview Drive told police her car was stolen Jan. 30. The woman said the car was parked on the street in front of her house. She said she started the car at 6:09 a.m. and left it unlocked and running to warm up.She went back into her house and when she looked out a window a few minutes later, she noticed a man sitting in the driver's seat, reports stated. The man drove away in the car while she was watching.

* A resident in the 400 block of Scioto Meadows Boulevard reported Jan. 23 a Columbus woman had made $5,000 in unauthorized purchases using his debit card.

The man said the purchases were made between July 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, according to reports.

He said he has known the woman for about four years. He said he does not regularly monitor his account, but when he checked his bank statement he discovered multiple charges he did not know about.

No charges have been filed against the woman, although the man said he believes she has the card in her possession.

* Officers responded at 7:48 a.m. Jan. 30 to a burglar alarm at a residence in the 1000 block of Pinnacle Club Drive. While the officers were driving to the scene, a dispatcher notified them the homeowner had arrived at her house and found the front door had been forced open.

The woman later told police her alarm company informed her the burglar alarm had been activated. It did not appear that entry was gained, but the door frame sustained $500 in damage, according to reports.