Nobody needs to tell me that movie theaters are not what they used to be.

No more are theaters simply auditoriums with screens. No longer are the seats the pull-down-to-sit, fold-up-to-sit-and-see-over-someone's-enormous-head variety, with cup holders in the fancier places.

Theaters today offer stadium-style viewing, the seating itself amounting to a room full of recliners. It's like watching movies at the La-Z-Boy store.

Still, when I went to a movie the other day, I may have cried out when I entered the theater. I thought we'd wandered into a room under construction. Most of the seats were missing, and each of the four short rows was separated by a swath wide enough to land a small plane on. It didn't look like a public movie theater at all. It might have been a storage room for shoe-shine stands.

But I didn't embarrass myself and my companions by saying so. I sat right down and -- because I'm a sophisticated consumer and no fool -- began pushing my feet against the floor, in case this was one of those reclining seats I'd read about. That's how you make a recliner recline, you know: You push with your feet while leaning back. Nothing happened, but I kept trying, because I know some recliners are stubborn. You have to push hard to get them started.

I forgot to mention, in all the excitement about the theater, that we had assigned seats for this movie. Assigned seats, like the symphony or study hall. We actually argued briefly with the ticket seller. "But nobody's here. We didn't even go through the ropes and stanchions," we said, though we didn't actually say "ropes and stanchions;" we just made "Z" shapes in the air with our fingers.

The ticket seller insisted, however. He turned a screen to show us the available seats (at that point, all of them) and waited for us to make our choices. So we did, like cattle going through a chute.

Then we trotted up a ramp like cattle entering a theater and realized the seats we had chosen were not the ones we wanted.

"But hey! The place is empty!" we said. "We can sit anywhere!" and so saying, plunked ourselves into the three best seats in the room.

Immediately, a trio of movie-goers entered the theater, walked straight to us and stood there.

"Those are our seats," one of them said nicely, but pointedly.

"Yes! Of course! We only sat here because we thought ... It just seemed ... We didn't know ... Well, anyway," we said smoothly, gathering our personal items and slinking to our assigned places. The usurpers, meanwhile, sat down and, yes, reclined, all in one graceful motion. I stared, my heels still in the "press down and push" position.

"There's a button," my husband discovered. "Under the armrest." He and our friend also reclined. Soon after, so did I, though it was momentary. For several seconds, I reclined, sat upright, reclined, sat upright and reclined, like a figure on an antique mechanical bank.

"Why am I doing this?" I said, reclining and sitting upright.

"Because you keep hitting the button," my husband said. Sometimes I wonder whose side he's on.

Having reclined restored my good spirits, however, and we settled in to watch the previews. I like previews, since I see relatively few movies (you might have discerned as much), and trailers are like seeing just enough of a lot of films.

A half-hour later, however, we were still seeing previews. They kept appearing and appearing, like enchanted brooms carrying buckets of water. I was on the point of alerting the sorcerer when the water finally drained away and the Main Feature Presentation began.

Later, we stayed in our places until the last credit rolled. We were thinking about the movie, and also about those reclining seats, which really are insanely comfortable.

