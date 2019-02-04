No more chocolate for me. I thought that I had escaped the chocolate allergy that had plagued my mother, but not so.

It has caught up with me, as has the allergy to indoor flower arrangements (though I still enjoy my outdoor gardening very much.)

Chocolate and flowers may be on the minds of many Valentine-givers, but there are other things, too, that can affect our hearts in other ways.

The director of the Reynoldsburg Senior Center, Judy Doran, has made it a point to remind members that happiness and the power of positive people in the company that we keep can affect heart health.

The senior center includes many positive people. We find them taking part in a calendar full of activities, events and trips. Sure, there are situations beyond our control that may cause stress. Some people find that sharing the concerns with positive friends who may give information and encouragement can lessen the load.

Other people may be more private, but a smile can go a long way.

Exercise is another contributor to heart health. Not only does it build muscles and endurance, it releases those feel-good endorphins. There are many exercise options at the senior center. They include different levels of activity and purpose: arthritis exercise, ballroom dancing, line dancing, pickleball, SilverSneakers cardio and strength, SilverSneakers range of motion, T’ai Chi, total fitness, yoga and Zumba gold.

It’s also good for your heart to know that you have helped others. We have opportunities for volunteers. Our Hooks and Needles group has been knitting and crocheting baby hats in conjunction with the American Heart Association and the Children’s Heart Foundation Little Hats, Big Hearts program. Hospitals in central Ohio are receiving the hats for their newborns to remind mothers to live heart-healthy lives and to help their children do the same.

Here are some of the events coming up at SCOR:

• Feb. 11, noon, Reduce Arthritis Pain with Dr. Dan Jurus. Call ahead to reserve your spot at 614-866-5890.

• Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 9:30-11 a.m.,Young at Heart. Take a look at life’s current events from a lighter perspective, focusing on the positive.

• Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m., Lunch and Learn. Representatives from Cherry Blossom Communities will discuss ways to improve heart function. Call to register, 614-866-5890.

• Feb. 15, 9 a.m., attorney James Hardgrove will present a program about advance directives, including a discussion about Living Wills, health care powers of attorney and declarations of funeral arrangements.

In this February month of heart health, keep your beat going by surrounding yourself with positive people and taking time to exercise and to help others.

And eat some chocolate for me.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.