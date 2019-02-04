Grove City enjoys a history of attracting world-class businesses and associates searching for an exceptional small-town lifestyle with modern suburban amenities.

That's what Mount Carmel Health System recognized when choosing a 104-acre site as the location for its new Mount Carmel Grove City hospital.

Mount Carmel soon will open its 500,000-square-foot, seven-story, full-service hospital, the first for Mount Carmel, south of Interstate 70. Joining the 24/7 emergency department, which was opened in 2014, the hospital has attracted a multitude of medical-support facilities. We welcome Mount Carmel and its associates to our neighborhood.

As a good neighbor, Mount Carmel has been thoughtful at preserving the tranquil land chosen for this new home. While planning the area to accommodate its new facilities, priorities included preservation of surrounding open areas and peaceful ponds while adding breathtaking landscapes. The design culminated with multi-use public trails for patient and neighborhood enjoyment.

Grove City's existing and ever-expanding 25-plus miles of paved trails and designated roadway bike paths will connect to Mount Carmel's site, offering Grove City residents additional outdoor enjoyment areas. Working hand-in-hand with new businesses is vital to developing a lasting relationship and we truly appreciate Mount Carmel's approach to becoming a lifelong community partner.

Completely devoted to its new hometown, Mount Carmel swiftly integrated into the fabric that makes Grove City unique. In addition to participating in city events, Mount Carmel made a significant commitment to the community's Buddy Ball program. Many staff members join the league each year, volunteering and enjoying baseball for athletes of all ages and abilities on the Mirolo Dream Field at Mount Carmel Stadium in Windsor Park.

Grove City prides itself as the southern gateway to central Ohio and a community that residents and businesses are proud to call home, where everyone is a neighbor and helping others is a way of life.

We are truly pleased Mount Carmel chose Grove City and offer a heartfelt congratulations on its grand opening. Welcome home, Mount Carmel.

Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage is serving his fifth term as mayor.