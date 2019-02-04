Body copy ...

Comedienne Phyllis Diller, left, and veteran film star Lillian Gish talk with Gov. James Rhodes before they were inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 1979.

Diller was a native of Lima, and Gish, who was born in Springfield, considered Massillon her hometown.

They were among 10 individuals honored that year at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the hall of fame, sponsored by the Ohio Commission on Aging, was established "to emphasize the vital role played by men and women over 60, and to promote the productivity and enjoyment that should be part of every person's retirement years."

There have been more than 450 Ohioans inducted into the hall of fame thus far. View the list at aging.ohio.gov/halloffame.