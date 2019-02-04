A 31-year-old Columbus man was charged with the theft of four candles valued at $120 after a traffic stop at 3:17 a.m. Jan. 24 at the westbound state Route 161 and New Albany Road off-ramp, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The candles were taken from a business in the 8800 block of Smith's Mill Road, according to the police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 23-year-old Columbus man was charged with drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 8:14 a.m. Jan. 27 at Market and West Main streets. Marijuana was found in the vehicle, the report said.

* A 56-year-old Columbus woman was charged with criminal trespass at 8:39 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 5000 block of Blackstone Edge Drive after it was reported she went to a residence, rang the doorbell and made contact with the occupant, violating a criminal-trespass warning she received June 29.

* A 20-year-old Granville woman was charged with drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 11:35 p.m. Jan. 25 at Market and West Main streets. Narcotics were found in the vehicle, the report said.

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was charged with drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a police officer at 7:01 p.m. Jan. 25 found a vehicle parked in the rear lot of the Plain Township Aquatic Center, 7650 Swickard Woods Blvd. A K-9 unit found three plastic bags containing marijuana residue.

* A 31-year-old Pickerington man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 8:29 p.m. Jan. 24 at Woodcrest Way and Forest Road.

* A 43-year-old Heath man was charged with open container and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 23 at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161. The man was found to be driving under suspension, and a K-9 unit found narcotics in the vehicle.