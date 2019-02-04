A homemade trailer valued at $4,500 and containing $300 in race-car seats and two windshields worth $100 was reported stolen at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 28 from the 5400 block of Byers Circle West.

The owner, a Worthington man, said the theft took place after 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A woman told police her $1,000 cellphone was stolen from her in the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard at 11:34 p.m. Jan. 27 by a man who implied he had a gun.

* A Dublin resident said she inadvertently left her purse in the restroom of a business in the 4600 block of Morse Centre Road at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31, and it was gone when she returned.

The $60 bag contained a $1,200 cellphone, $7 and a $130 pair of wireless earphones. Video surveillance may exist of a suspect walking out of the place with a purse, according to the police report.

* A woman said another person threw a water bottle at the back of her head and struck her with a hair dryer during an altercation at an apartment in the 5700 block of Tacoma Road at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

She complained of having a sore head and face and was transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann's in stable condition.

* An ice machine worth $3,000 was stolen from a business in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 27.

A representative of the business told police she observed someone take the ice machine and leave the area.