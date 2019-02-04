A 27-year-old man who had been shot and was found in his garage in northwest Columbus was the city's eighth homicide victim of 2019.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, officers were called at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 28 to the 6400 block of Alder Court on reports of shots fired.

Officers found the 27-year-old shooting victim in a garage at that location. Yong Bin Zhang was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where, according to reports, he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 29. The slaying is still being investigated.

In other recent reports from northwest Columbus:

* A 42-year-old man said he was shot in the chest with a BB gun while he was jogging near the intersection of Cross Country Drive and Linworth Road at 4:14 p.m. Jan. 28.

The victim said the assault took place as he ran past a white Toyota sedan, the driver shot him. The jogger had a visible bruise on his chest, the responding officer noted.

* Bras valued at $714 and $564 worth of sleepwear were reported stolen by shoplifters from a store in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 6. Representatives of the business did not file a report of the incident, however, until 8:55 a.m. Jan. 28.

* A $500 tablet computer and $43 in cash were stolen from a business in the 2500 block of Bethel Road between 11 p.m. Jan. 27 and 7 a.m. Jan. 28. Damage to the west door of the business was estimated at $600.