Opposition to a planned neighborhood development on Waggoner Road continues even as Reynoldsburg City Council is expected to have a third reading and possible final vote Feb. 11 on rezoning for what has become a controversial apartment project.

Metro Development LLC wants to rezone about 9 acres east of Waggoner Road and north of East Main Street for a project called Bentley House, designed to include six "farmhouse style" buildings with one- and two-bedroom units at 1220 and 1222 Waggoner Road, along with a 246-space parking lot.

Michael Powers, who lives in the nearby Jordan Crossing development, started an online petition (www.change.org/p/vote-no-to-bentley-house-apartment-project-in-reynoldsburg-oh) against Bentley House that as of Feb. 4 had been signed by more than 270 people.

Powers said he and many of his neighbors are not opposed to development but want to send a message to council: "Roads before roofs."

"If we want to stop this or make (council) hear us -- because I'm thinking it's falling on deaf ears -- my petition is saying, 'Anyone who drives through Reynoldsburg may have an opinion,' " Powers said. "I'm getting the impression that they think the only people opposed to this are the Waggoner Road neighbors and I don't think that's true. Anybody who travels in Reynoldsburg knows that Waggoner is a major artery so I think it affects everybody."

Opponents expressed concerns about the project's density and argue that it would add hundreds more vehicles to Waggoner Road traffic.

The annual average daily traffic count in 2018 for Waggoner Road just north of East Main Street was 12,408 vehicles, according to statistics from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

Powers said the petition's message to members of City Council is simple: "These are the people in the petition who have pledged not to re-elect you. If you're looking to advance the Reynoldsburg cause ... is that the best use of those 9 acres? What value are you bringing to the community and the immediate neighborhood?"

City officials say Waggoner Road is unusual because it weaves in and out of different jurisdictions -- including Truro Township and Reynoldsburg -- and although it is a priority, a solution to traffic congestion is likely years away.

There were plans at one point to repave and widen the road in some areas, with the installation of a multiuse path and decorative lighting, public-service director Bill Sampson said.

No OPWC assistance

Reynoldsburg has twice applied for a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help offset the cost, which in 2017 was estimated at about $6.9 million for the first phase from East Main Street to Priestley Drive, he said, but was not awarded money in either 2017 or 2018.

Additional phases would be needed to complete improvements from Priestley Drive to Broad Street, Sampson said.

Reynoldsburg is working with engineers on a "scaled back" version of the project to determine new cost projections, he said.

"It's a critical project, it's high on the radar and it's been high on the radar for a number of years," Sampson told council Jan. 28. "It would really come down to what's it going to cost and when we have the money to fund it."

Metro offers

A traffic study Metro Development conducted in November recommended the addition of a turn lane from Waggoner into the Bentley House complex. Developers agreed to install the turn lane and a sidewalk extending to Main Street along the east side of Waggoner Road.

Joe Thomas of Metro Development suggested adding a crosswalk on Waggoner Road to increase pedestrian safety. It was initially proposed as a solar-powered, button-activated sign that would flash to alert motorists, but council members asked the company to consider other options, including a sign that would hang over the roadway.

"We intend to break ground on this property sometime in the third quarter of 2019 and our first commitment would be to install that pedestrian access," Thomas said.

Bentley House plans include a pool, a dog park, greenspace, a clubhouse and automated package lockers. Rent would range from about $900 to about $1,400 a month, with the complex targeted at "renters by choice," often young professionals and empty-nesters, Thomas said.

Neighbors 'unimpressed'

Dozens of neighbors who attended council's Jan. 28 meeting -- where the rezoning request had a second reading -- voiced many of the same concerns about traffic and density as residents near a similar project Metro proposed last year at Taylor Road and East Main Street. That project was rejected by City Council last September.

Residents in the nearby Jordan Crossing subdivision are "unimpressed" with the site's planned neighborhood distinction, homeowners' association president Tim Brass told council.

"Both (Metro) proposals have experienced strong community opposition," Brass said. "A traffic study commissioned by the developer certainly doesn't alleviate our concerns. We feel that the development of a new apartment complex on Waggoner Road won't make Reynoldsburg a better place to live. It is not something that residents in the area want or need."

At-large Councilman Stacie Baker challenged his fellow council members to consider what -- if anything -- is different about this proposal and others recently rejected by council.

"What makes this so special that we should have this built compared to Taylor (Road) and compared to Main Street?" Baker asked.

Council's Feb. 11 meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Reynoldsburg Municipal Building, 7232 E. Main St.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews