The race for Grandview Heights mayor now includes two current City Council members.

Councilman Steve Reynolds announced Feb. 4 that he is running for the office currently held by Mayor Ray DeGraw.

Council President Greta Kearns announced Jan. 2 she was running for mayor.

DeGraw said at the time that he would not announce his own plans until his annual State of the City address in March.

Reynolds is in the final year of his third full term on council. He was first elected to fill the last two years of a vacant council seat in 2003. He won election to full four-year terms in 2005 and 2009 and decided not to run in 2013. He served the last six years of his original stint as council president.

He won election to his current term in 2015.

His decision to run for mayor means a new person will be elected to fill his seat whether or not Reynolds wins election as mayor.

Kearns is in the second year of her current four-year term. She would remain on council if she loses the mayoral race and would leave office at the beginning of 2020 if she wins the election.

City Council would fill the vacancy by appointment for the remaining two years of her term.

Reynolds said among his top issues as a mayoral candidate is the need for city officials to be more open, transparent and collaborative with residents about the issues they are addressing.

He said he also is concerned the city is not being as diligent as it could be in negotiating tax incentives, tax-increment financing and other agreements relating to projects such as the extension of the Grandview Yard development south of Goodale Boulevard and the Grandview Crossing mixed-use project.

"When we negotiated the original agreement for the Yard project (in 2009), the nation's economy was in distress and we were in an economic crisis in our city," Reynolds said. "We had to be a little less selective."

Now Grandview's on much firmer financial ground and has become a hot spot for new development, with proposed projects including the expansion of the Yard area south of Goodale Boulevard and Grandview Crossing, he said.

Reynolds, 53, is founder and president of Pinnacle Associates, a commercial real-estate firm.

