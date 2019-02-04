A 40-year-old Reynoldsburg woman faces child-endangerment charges after police reported finding her 3-year-old child unattended on a city street.

According to reports, a 911 caller told police he found the child unsupervised around 10:50 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 2100 block of Leah Lane. Police responded and located the child's parents a short time later.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 36-year-old Etna man was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 18 after officers responded to a report of a suspicious car in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to reports, the man was arrested on OVI and assault charges.

* A 61-year-old Pataskala man was issued a summons to Reynoldsburg Mayor's Court for aggravated menacing after allegedly threatening a motorist in the 6300 block of East Main Street shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 20.

* A resident in the 6200 block of Century City North reported a 2009 gray Chevrolet Impala was stolen between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 22.

* Officers responded to a suspicious-vehicle complaint at 2:25 a.m. Jan. 23 at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest. They arrested a 22-year-old Hilliard woman on charges of possession of heroin and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* A 49-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 on assault and domestic violence charges after police responded to a home in the 6200 block of Whenham Court.