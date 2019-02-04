The data regarding the percentage of third-graders in the South-Western City School District who have met the state's Third-Grade Reading Guarantee indicate the district's move four years ago to an all-day, everyday kindergarten program is paying dividends.

The results from the fall 2018 state reading test show that 52.56 percent of the district's 1,813 third-graders who took the test already have earned promotion to fourth grade by reaching the promotion score required under the reading guarantee, said Brian Bowser, the district's executive director of elementary schools.

"Our scores are improving, and I think one of the reasons we're seeing that is definitely the all-day kindergarten program," Bowser said. "It means our students are getting twice the instruction time in kindergarten, and that helps set the stage for later (test) results."

"We are starting to see the benefits of all-day, everyday kindergarten," Superintendent Bill Wise said. "The extra time in the classroom has helped our at-risk students build confidence and social skills, as well as increasingly perform at higher reading levels each year."

An initial reading of the data from the past four years might seem to show that fewer students are reaching the benchmark after the first attempt at the state reading test, but that's not the case, Bowser said.

In fall 2015, students needed to earn an English language-arts scaled score of 672 or a reading subscore of 42 to reach the benchmark for promotion, and 58.59 percent of that year's third-graders achieved those scores with their first attempt at the test.

Scaled scores are based on five levels of ability: limited, basic, proficient, accelerated and advanced.

This year, the benchmark is a scaled score of 677 or a subscore of 45, and 52.56 percent have reached it after the first attempt.

By comparison, if the 2015 standards still were in place, 66.8 percent of this year's third-graders would have earned promotion, Bowser said.

Under the current standards, the percentage of third-graders from the 2015-16 school year who would make the mark this year would be 46.9 percent.

But there is another factor to consider and that is what the test measures.

The state reading test is given twice each year, in the fall and the spring.

"The fall test is based on end-of-the-year expectations," Bowser said. "Students are being measured by the standard of where they are expected to be at the end of the year, not at the time they are taking the test."

The state benchmark for promotion is lower than that for proficiency, he said.

Students are considered to be eligible for promotion if they earn at least a 672 score, but the standard for proficiency in reading is 700.

The percentage of students who reached the proficiency benchmark after the first time was 28 percent, an increase of 4 percent over last year, Bowser said.

Sixty-six students who were in third grade last year still are receiving special instruction to get them to the promotion benchmark, Bowser said.

The district opts to have those students continue on to fourth grade with the rest of their classmates while continuing to receive individual instruction in reading, he said.

Students would not benefit educationally or in their socialization to be held back from their peers, Bowser said.

Of the 66 students, 29 are special-education students, 33 are learning English as their second language and 56 are considered economically disadvantaged, he said.

Although those factors do not need to serve as a barrier to promotion, they can affect the progress a student makes in reading, Bowser said.

