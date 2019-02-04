Turnips are root vegetables with a taste similar to a carrot but somewhat tangy. When cooked they're known to offer a bitter taste, so many people mix them with potatoes and serve them rich, fatty foods.

ThisWeek staff members answer the question: When's the last time you had turnips?

Andrew King: I think they found their way into a salad I had recently. I'm extremely apathetic about them.

Scott Hummel: I'd guess right after I got my hide tanned for refusing to eat them. My mom tried to disguise them by serving them with whole potatoes. Nice try, but no thanks.

Sarah Sole: I can't remember. If they're in something, I'm not opposed to them.

Nate Ellis: Too recently to bring up. I’m trying to put that behind me.

Dennis Laycock: I eat the greens fairly regularly. The vegetable part, never.

Abby Armbruster: I had roasted turnips at a restaurant in September. The vegetable was in season and it was delicious.

Lisa Proctor: Whenever my mother last made a boiled dinner with cabbage, ham and potatoes and I was around.

Neil Thompson: I have no idea. I can't even remember what turnips taste like.

Lee Cochran: It would have to be before any recollection of me never having eaten them.