In an out-of-the-way spot in north Columbus, Phuoc Dang and Kim Tran are cooking hot noodle soups, sandwiches, rice plates and other Vietnamese specialties at Dang Coffee.

Formerly married, the couple now are united by their passion for Vietnamese cuisine.

"I love cooking," Tran said. "I love the kitchen."

Dang Coffee, 5743 Kathy Run Lane, is in a small strip center near the northwest corner of East Dublin-Granville Road and Cleveland Avenue.

The 60-seat eatery is furnished modestly, with mosaic-tile accents and a bar toward the back of the space, where food -- but not alcohol -- is served.

Pho, the national dish of Vietnam, is front and center on Dang's menu, offering mostly beef noodle soups with slowly developed broths.

"It's perfect for the weather," said Tim Dang, the son of Dang and Tran.

The menu includes pho with pork, one with crab and another with pork hocks.

Sandwiches are made with crusty French-style baguettes, homemade mayonnaise, pickled vegetables and some style of pork or beef. The house specialty is grilled lemongrass pork.

Sandwiches are $4, except the banh mi bo kho, which is more of a beef stew served with bread ($8).

Also on the menu are com, or rice dishes, and bun, vermicelli platters.

Nothing is priced higher than $10.

"Our portions are great," said Tim Dang, who does not work at the restaurant but is there frequently.

Strong Vietnamese coffee is among the beverages available. The individual servings, where a slow-drip brewing device is placed over a cup, are served hot or iced and with or without condensed milk.

Other drinks include fresh-squeezed lemonade and complimentary hot green tea served at every meal.

Both Dang and Tran arrived in the United States in 1993.

Dang started off as a cook in a Chinese restaurant, and Tran worked up to three jobs to help support the family of four children, who always sat down to homecooked meals, she said.

Dang then traded one blue flame for another, working as a welder for 17 years before returning to the kitchen in his own restaurant.

Hours at Dang Coffee are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 614-423-7464.

====

Actual Brewing Clintonville is open at 2808 N. High St. in Columbus.

Fred and Mira Lee's newest brewpub offers 24 beers on tap, all Actual originals.

Fred Lee said he has been slow-walking the opening until he has a wine and liquor license in place.

However, he has recruited Alana Shock, former owner of the upscale Alana's Food and Wine, as chef at Actual.

Although the menu changes frequently, Fred Lee said, some recent offerings included a portobello sandwich, fried Italian bologna, chana masala Chex Mix, roasted beets with olives and cheese, and black-bean hummus served with focaccia.

The original Actual Brewing, which started releasing beers in May 2013, remains open at 655 N. James Road in Columbus.

====

Parsons North Brewing Co. has opened in a former tire shop at 685 Parsons Ave. in south Columbus.

It has 12 beers on tap, with brewer Seth Draeger slowly rolling out his home brews, which eventually will take over all handles. For now, many guest beers are offered.

Parsons North does not have a kitchen, although patrons are encouraged to bring in food.

Draeger, a managing partner with Nathan Klein, said food trucks frequently are parked in front of the spot.

====

Condado Tacos has announced a March opening for its Dublin location.

The sixth central Ohio Condado -- and 11th overall -- will be at 102 N. High St. in Bridge Park West.

====

Swensons Drive-In opened Feb. 4 at 2012 Ikea Way, Columbus, near Polaris Fashion Place.

Its first central Ohio location opened late last year at 7490 Sawmill Road in Columbus, just east of Dublin.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary