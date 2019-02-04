People on the north end of Columbus now could grab a Galley Boy burger on their way to Ikea or Topgolf.

Swenson Drive-In, 2012 Ikea Way, Columbus, just east of Polaris Fashion Place, opened for business Monday, Feb. 4. The drive-in chain is based in northeast Ohio, but opened its first central Ohio location near Dublin in November.

Swensons is famous for its signature Galley Boy burger, milkshakes and fries. The restaurant has no indoor or outdoor seating. Instead, customers pick a spot in the parking lot for their vehicle and use their headlights to ask for service.

However, if someone gets a hankering for a meal while shopping at Ikea or waiting to hit drive balls at Topgolf, customers can walk over to the Polaris location without needing a car, according to Crystal Griffith, director of marketing for Swensons.

"Sometime people will sit down in a spot or they will wait around the building," she said. "If someone were walking over, I would probably recommend that they call their order in first and then it would be ready when they walked over."

A third central Ohio Swensons is in the works for off Cemetery Road in Hilliard. A final development plan still is needed and an opening date has not been determined.

The Polaris location is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The Swensons on Sawmill Road near Dublin has the same hours.

To contact the Polaris location, call 614-612-1934.

aarmbruster@thisweeknews.com

@AbbyArmbruster